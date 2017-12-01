SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has been honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award instituted by CNN-News18. The special award was presented to the team on Thursday, November 30.

The two-part series was shot over five years. On asking whether he misses being on the sets, producer Shobu Yarlagadda said, "Actually, I feel I am still on the sets of Baahubali. It was a long journey and difficult to get over from the hangover." He is relaxing a lot now after time-consuming projects.

Ramya Krishnan, who played the role of Rani Sivagami in Baahubali series, was asked to share one enduring memory from her shooting days. "It is hard to ask for one memory out of five years we worked for the film. Every day was wonderful and it is hard to believe it is over now. I only miss not going back to the shoots," the actress said.

When the producer was asked whether Baahubali 3 was on cards, he responded, "Not in the immediate future.... at some time probably."

CNN-IBN Indian of the Year is presented for the achievers from the field of politics, business, sports, entertainment, and public service among others.

It may be recalled that SS Rajamouli had won the Indian of the Year in entertainment category in 2015 for the first instalment of Baahubali.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan were seen in important roles in the flick, which minted over Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office.