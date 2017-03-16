The trailer of director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, has left Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Samantha‏, Ram Gopal Varma‏ and other Telugu celebrities speechless.

The makers of Baahubali 2 released the much-awaited trailer of the film's Telugu version on the official YouTube channel of Baahubali at 9:00 am on Thursday, March16. Like millions of film goers around the world, hundreds of celebs from the Telugu film industry were waiting for this day. Some of them watched the 2.20-minute video as soon as the trailer hit the net, and were impressed with it.

Later, they took to their Twitter accounts to share the link to the trailer of Baahubali 2 with their followers. They also posted their views and their excitement to watch the film, which is scheduled for grand worldwide release on April 28.

Here are the comments posted by the Telugu celebrities:

Junior NTR: An experience unlike any other.your pulse races your breath stops and you can't stop staring.kudos Jakkana @ssrajamouli #Baahubali2trailer

Rakul Preet Singh: It's nt jst a trailer.It's a masterpiece!Fallin short of words.Thanku @ssrajamouli 4 dis contribution 2 Indian cinema @RanaDaggubati Prabhas

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: #Baahubali2Trailer .... followed by some more . Followed by,I will enroll in a class that taught How @ssrajamouli brain functions . #Baahubali2Trailer @RanaDaggubati @tamannaahspeaks #Anushka #Prabhas look phenomenal

Lavanya‏: Mind blown!!! This takes you to a different place.. loved every shot, every actor! #Bahubali2trailer ❤ @RanaDaggubati looks like this is your year rana u look fantastic in the trailer !! All the very best !

Ram Gopal Varma‏: Trailer of not the Mother of Movies,but the Fucking Grandmother of Movies..A MegaBahubalian Salute to @ssrajamouli

Kalyanram Nandamuri‏: A trailer that guarantees goosebumps. #Baahubali2trailer is outstanding. Congratulations Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati, @ssrajamouli garu and team

Allari Naresh‏: #Baahubali2trailer is truly king size!Hats off to the genius @ssrajamouli & team @Shobu_ Prabhas @RanaDaggubati @arkamediaworks

Rahul Ravindran: Restless now... want to watch the film asap! Epicmaxx it's going to be:) #Baahubali2

Adivi Sesh: Holy mother of god! #Baahubali2 !!!! This trailer is BONKERS! Wooooowwww!!! @ssrajamouli @ssk1122 @Shobu_ @BaahubaliMovie @arkamediaworks

Allu Sirish: Spellbinding. Fireworks. It's stunning & I'm waiting for 28th April 2017. Here's the trailer of #Baahubali2

Hamsa Nandini: India's answer to GOT fans worldwide. Flabbergasted @ssrajamouli @RanaDaggubati Prabhas. Love,war,deceit and more.#Baahubali2trailer

Vennela Kishore‏: #Baahubali2Trailer ..spectacular visuals/Bgm with the most awaited fight between the two titans..intensity vs velocity..

Gopichand Malineni: goosebumps,top of the world ,proud of this Magnum opus ,hats off sir @ssrajamouli

Madhura Sreedhar: No words!!! #Baahubali2trailer. @ssrajamouli saaar! Meeku

SS Thaman: #Baahubali2 ✨This is not the conclusion this is the beginning of @ssrajamouli the master piece of Indian cinema ❤️

Neeraja Kona‏: Ok I think everyone just step aside for next years awards ...Baahubali 2 trailer Ila unte inka movie @ssrajamouli @RanaDaggubati #Prabhas

Ram Achanta: #Baahubali2trailer is just Mind Blowing . No doubt this movie will make us all proud across the globe.