Director SS Rajamouli released the pre-look video of the trailer his upcoming movie Baahubali: The Conclusion (also known as Baahubali 2) as a Holi treat to his fans.

The makers of Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, recently announced that they would unleash its trailer on the Internet on March 16. The movie goers are desperately waiting for this day and three days ahead of its release, SS Rajamouli has launched a pre-look video of its trailer.

The pre-look to the trailer of Baahubali 2 was released on the official YouTube channel of Baahubali on March 12. SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to share the link to the 12-second-long teaser this morning. Besides the link, the director also wrote: "TRAILER in 3 Days... #Baahubali2." The video is now being fast circulated on social media channels like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Baahubali 2 is scheduled to be release in theatres across the globe on March 28. The makers had earlier announced that they would unveil the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion in January 2017. But they could not do it due to technical problems. The delay has soared the craze and curiosity of the viewers.