The much-awaited trailer of this year – Baahubali (Bahubali) 2: The Conclusion, has been released and response from people has been good. Many Bollywood celebs too have appreciated the trailer on social media.

As Karan Johar has bought the Hindi rights, Bollywood industry got to watch the trailer in Hindi. The multilingual movie will be released in four languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. In fact, the trailer was released in all the four languages on March 16.

The phenomenal two minutes and twenty seconds video will make you more curious about "why Katappa killed Baahubali?" The entire country has been waiting for this moment and it will arrive on April 28 in theatres. SS Rajamouli's movie stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia.

As KJo's Dharma Productions is part of this magnum opus, many Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Ram Gopal Varma have posted their reviews on Twitter. Take a look at the tweets here:

It's nt jst a trailer.It's a masterpiece!Fallin short of words.Thanku @ssrajamouli 4 dis contribution 2 Indian cinema @RanaDaggubati Prabhas — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) March 16, 2017