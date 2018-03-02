SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has already set several records when it comes to cinematic experience. The latest entry to the list is the Telugu version of Daler Mehndi number Saahore. It has become the first south Indian video song to have crossed 100 million views, on YouTube channel of Lahari Music on March 1

The lyrical video of Saahore became an instant hit with the audiences much before the movie hit the screens. Lahari Music released its music video on May 18, 2017, 20 days after the movie was released in the cinema halls.

As of now, the music video has received 100,252,102 views, 270,000 likes, and 8,092 comments. The music composer for the song is MM Keeravani. Several songs from the Hindi movies featuring superstars have crossed this mark, but no song from south Indian films had achieved this mark.

The bosses of Lahari Music, who are thrilled over this achievement, tweeted, #SaahoreBaahubali - First South Indian Video Song to achieve 100 Million Views #Prabhas #JaiMahishmathi భళి భళి భళిరా బళి సాహోరే బాహుబలి జయహారతి నీకే పట్టాలి పట్టాలి భువనాలన్నీ జై కొట్టాలి గగనాలే ఛత్రం పట్టాలి #100MviewsForSaahoreBaahubali "

This achievement is a matter of pride for Daler Mehndi, who has sung this track. The hit singer tweeted, "100 million views With your blessings you have loved my Tamil And Telugu Song Saahore Baahubali and given it unprecedented support and love. Words fail me in thank you all. #100MviewsForSaahoreBaahubali."

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar also took to his Twitter handle to thank the audiences for this success. He tweeted, "#SaahoreBaahubali - First South Indian Movie Video Song to achieve 100 Million Views......And Still Counting. #100MViewsForSaahoreBaahubali Thanks To All the lovely fans of #Baahubali."

However, Daler Mehndi has also rendered his voice for the Hindi and Tamil versions of the Saahore. The music videos of these versions were also released on different YouTube channels on the same date of its Telugu version. The combined likes of these versions reach up to 105 million on YouTube.

Its Hindi version Jiyo Re Baahubali, which was released on the YouTube channel of Zee Music Company, has received 64,236,065 views, 227,000 likes, and 6,655 comments

Its Tamil version Bale Bale Bale Baahubali, which was released on the YouTube channel of T-Series Tamil, has received 41,623,474 views, 79,000 likes, and 2,242 comments so far.