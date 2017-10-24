Baahubali 2 (Bahubali: The Conclusion) has cast its magic on the small screen too with its Hindi and Telugu versions setting a historic TRP record, beating Salman Khan's Tubelight and SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.

Having stormed the box office, Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty had its world television premiere on October 8. Its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions were premiered on Sony MAX, Vijay and Star Maa at 1 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm, respectively, on Sunday.

BARC India has revealed Television Rating Point (TRP) and impressions of Baahubali 2. Its Hindi version has registered 17,671,000 impressions in urban areas and 8,383,000 in rural areas. On the other hand, Tubelight had garnered 3,683,000 impressions in urban areas and 1,512,000 in rural areas.

The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 has received a total of 26,054,000 impressions and topped the TRP chart, beating Tubelight, which had landed in the second rank with its total impressions of 5,195,000.

The Telugu version of Baahubali has registered 22.7 TVR in its first TV premiere. Rajiv Aluri, an employee from Star Maa, tweeted: "#Baahubali2 Scores BIGGER with @StarMaa .. Telugu World TV Premiere Delivers 22.7 TVR's #Prabhas, @ssrajamouli 's #Baahubali2 Television Premiere Delivers 22.7 TRP's on @StarMaa #FANTASTIC #HBDDarlingPrabhas."

The Baahubali team is thrilled over the response for Baahubali on the small screen. The makers tweeted: "Yet another landmark for Baahubali. A new record as the most viewed Hindi film premier ever on small screen. Jai Maahishmathi. #Baahubali2✊" They added, "HUGE... Congratulations @StarMaa and the entire team :) #Baahubali2."

The Telugu version of Baahubali has not just registered the highest TRPs for Star Maa, but also an all-time highest number for a Telugu movie. Here is the list of the top 15 Telugu movies with all-time highest TRPs. These TRPs are based on some reports and may vary from the actual numbers.