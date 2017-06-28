The business of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has slowed down drastically in Chennai. The multilingual film, released on April 28, had only 21 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu last weekend.

In its ninth weekend, the multilingual movie could collect only 1.77 lakh, reported Behindwoods. The total collection of Baahubali 2 in Chennai now stands at Rs 17.93 crore. The movie is expected to reach Rs 18-crore mark this weekend.

However, the present trend clearly indicates Baahubali 2 is unlikely to touch Rs 20-crore mark. Nonetheless, it is the all-time highest grossing movie in Chennai.

The unprecedented hype and the craze backed by good word-of-mouth ensured Baahubali 2 do a record-breaking collection in Chennai. As a result, the SS Rajamouli's film dominated the box office for six consecutive weekends.

In Tamil Nadu alone, SS Rajamouli's film has raked in over Rs 125 crore.

The movie, which is bankrolled by Shobu Yarlagadda, has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads with Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the trade experts predicted it might be a short-lived record considering Rajinikanth's 2.0 aka Enthiran 2 is scheduled for release early next year. The movie is expected to be unstoppable and might set new benchmarks at the box office if opened to positive reviews.