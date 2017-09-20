SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which is also spelled as Bahubali 2, has set a new benchmark at the box office for Indian films. The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer is the second highest grosser after Aamir Khan's Dangal, which minted over Rs 1,900 crore at the global box office.

Going by the numbers mentioned on leading trade tracker Andhra Box Office, Baahubali 2 has grossed Rs 1,706.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 831.25 crore. This is the combined earnings from all the languages in which the SS Rajamouli's creation was released.

In India alone, Baahubali 2 has raked in Rs 1,416.9 crore with the distributors' share of Rs 661.35 crore. It has shattered most of the record from the South and from Bollywood films.

In its home territory of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Baahubali 2 has minted Rs 327.9 crore with the distributors' share of Rs 203.65 crore. It is now the highest grosser in Andhra, Kerala and Karnataka.

Baahubali 2 was released on April 28 in over 8,000 screens worldwide in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. On the very first day, the Prabhas' film had collected Rs 214 crore with a net income of Rs 122.42 crore.

With the movie yet to be released in China and a few other countries, the trade experts are hoping that the movie, which has Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the female leads, will touch Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global market, a new milestone for Indian cinema.

Below, we bring to you the area-wise breakup of collections: