The makers of Baaghi 2 have released the second song of the film, titled Lo Safar.

Lo Safar has Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani taking us on a romantic tour with their love.

The soulful track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Mithoon and has lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Lo Safar depicts how the love between Ronnie and Neha is unaffected by distance. Tiger Shroff, the rebel for love, has a story to tell and it's sure to touch a chord with you.

The song showcases the heart-touching chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The earlier-released song, titled O Saathi, depicted the college love story of Ronnie aka Tiger and Neha aka Disha Patani, and garnered love and appreciation from many quarters.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated action franchise film Baaghi 2 has been a rage ever since it was released.

Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the original.

Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release March 30, 2018.