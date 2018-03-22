Tiger Shroff and his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani will be seen on screen romancing for the first time in Baaghi 2. Their relationship has always been rock steady. From family outings to secret holidays, the duo has always been spotted in each other's company.

So, was this Tiger's idea to get Disha on board for Baaghi's sequel? The actor clarified and told Mumbai Mirror, "No, I didn't recommend Disha. Sajid Nadiadwala sir (producer) is the one putting his money into the film, so he decides on the casting."

When further asked about his relationship with Disha, Tiger said: "Yes, our relationship has been under the limelight but just because I'm taking a girl out for lunch or dinner doesn't mean that we are dating. (Shrugs nonchalantly) I'm used to such talk now. It helps create a buzz around our film. She is a sincere, hardworking girl with her head on her shoulders and no tantrums. She wants to do her best and is a great friend. We have a comfortable rapport which flowed through the scenes naturally."

Well, we are confused!

On the professional front, post-Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, Rambo and a dance film with Hrithik Roshan. Talking about his future projects, Tiger said: "SOTY demands a boyish look and is a huge contrast to what I'm doing at the moment. I'm looking forward to working with a young team, including the director Punit Malhotra. It's a huge responsibility to take Karan (Johar) sir's franchise a few notches higher so it can pave way for SOTY 3. After that, I get into Siddharth Anand's action-thriller with Hrithik (Roshan), then, we will shoot Baaghi 3 before we kickstart Rambo."