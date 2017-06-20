The makers of Baadshaho, which features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Vidyut Jammwal, released the teaser of the film on June 20. The much-awaited movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta in lead roles, while Sunny Leone will appear in a cameo.

Baadshaho, a Milan Luthria-directed film, sets the clock back to the emergency period of the mid-70s in India. It was a tough time for citizens of the country. The state of emergency was issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352(1) of the Constitution, and lasted for 21 months, from June 25 1975 to March 21 1977.

Baadshaho shows how six badass people fought against a huge army during this period. While Ajay and Emraan are back with their charm, Vidyut is the new third wheel to their two-man army.

Ajay and Emraan share a good bond on the silver screen as they have worked together in movies like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.

Set to be released on September 1, Baadshaho has the potential to win hearts, mainly because of Ajay and Emraan's team. Both the actors look amazing in the film and Ajay's voiceover adds more charm to the recently-released teaser.

Check out what viewers have to say about the teaser:

Jabardast Teaser.... Blockbuster movie awesome Act by my fav loving hero @ajaydevgn Love u jaan ????????? — Deepak Mehendiratta (@Deepak1992117) June 20, 2017

#BaadshahoTeaser

Wow !! Superb !!Outstanding performance by @ajaydevgn sir !!@milanluthria sir was directed it brilliantly — ?LN ᴮᵃᵃᵈˢʰᵃʰᵒ (@LN_ADAvidity) June 20, 2017