Ileana D'Cruz took to Twitter to share a shocking incident where a fan misbehaved with her. The Baadshaho actress has expressed her ire at the incident.

Ileana made two tweets on Sunday, revealing about the incident. "It's a pretty shitty world we live in. I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.(1/2)," she first tweeted.

Her next tweet reads, "But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse "fan antics" with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.(2/2)." Although the complete details of the incident are not revealed, it appears that the man just crossed the line.

Earlier, Vidya Balan had revealed similar incident when a man on the excuse of clicking a selfie with her, touched her inappropriately. Vidya was at Kolkata airport along with Begum Jaan director Srijit Mukherji and producer Mahesh Bhatt, when a man had approached her. He had asked the actress if he could click a selfie with her.

Vidya had replied in affirmative but what had happened next shocked the actress. The fan had immediately put his arm around Vidya and that rattled her a bit. The Begum Jaan actress told him to remove his hand but he still kept holding her, following which her manager had to intervene.

"When a stranger puts an arm around you, be it a man or a woman, you get uncomfortable because they are intruding into your personal space. We are public figures, not public property," Vidya had told an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Ileana is all geared up to appear on the big screen with multi-starrer Baadshaho. Set in the backdrop of the Emergency period, the action drama also features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.