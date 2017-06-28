Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party leader and close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav, courted controversy yet again when he levelled rape allegations against the Indian Army during a meeting with party workers at the SP office in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

Khan also alleged that the army misbehaved with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "A fight is going on the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so," he said.

He added: "Armed women attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts... They didn't have a problem with their hands, or their head or legs or any other part of the body. India should be ashamed of such incidents and we should think what message is being sent out to the world. How will the country face the world now?"

#WATCH Senior SP leader Azam Khan's statement on the Army pic.twitter.com/17v4x6I92A — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2017

Khan also lashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the law and order situation had deteriorated under the BJP government and that they had not fulfilled their promise of waiving off the huge debts of farmers.

Khan also said: "Give me control over the country for six months if you are not being able to handle it yourself. I will pass a law in Parliament to waive off the entire debt of farmers. The Indian government does not have any lack of money."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Khan for his statement against the army saying that "Azam Khan never treated India as his country.... His allegation that the Indian Army outrages the modesty of our mothers and sisters in Kashmir shows his own narrow mindset. PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump condemned terrorism emanating from Pakistan, but hours later politicians like Azam Khan are defending terrorists."

Meanwhile, SP leader Deepak Mishra also condemned Khan's statement saying that the latter should not make such statements as it affects the morale of the Indian Army.