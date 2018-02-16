Actor Nani-produced Telugu film Awe has surpassed the $100,000 mark at the US box office in the premiere shows, while Manasuku Nachindi and Naachiyaar have done an average business in the country.

Nani's recent hit movies have created a huge fanbase for him in North America. He has made his debut as a producer with Awe. The success of his film had created a lot of curiosity about his latest film. In addition, its promos had grabbed many eyeballs in the country and generated a lot of hype for the film.

Nirvana Cinema grabbed its overseas theatrical rights fancy price and went on to promote Awe heavily. The distributors also booked 112 screens for the movie in the US alone. The hype and promotion helped it register good advance bookings for its premiere shows in which the movie witnessed an average of 70 percent occupancy.

As per early estimates, Awe collected $118,773 from 99 screens at the US box office in the premiere shows. The film has once again proved that content-oriented movies will be accepted by viewers, say experts.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Awe collects an hourly gross of $107,612 for premieres on Thursday by 8 pm PST. That's a pretty good number and shows the expectations set by content oriented films in USA

Other south Indian releases have opened to lukewarm response in the preview shows. Telugu movie Manasuku Nachindi and Tamil film Naachiyaar have collected $8,426 and $2,755, respectively at the US box office in the premiere shows.

PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) tweeted: "Today (2/15/18) Indian Movies USA Premiers Gross till 11:45 PM PST! #Awe -$118,773 from 99 Locations #ManasukuNachindi -$8,426 from 44 Locations #Naachiyaar -$2,755 from 19 Locations."