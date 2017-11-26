Actor Nani is making his debut as a producer with director Prashanth Varma's upcoming Telugu movie titled Awe, and its first look, which was released on Saturday, Novermber 25, has taken the social media by storm.

Natural star Nani released a video on Saturday to announce the details of his maiden production. He has also done some voiceover for the film Awe.

In his video message, the actor-turned-producer said: "I am making a small announcement through this video. Earlier this year, Prashanth Varma visited my residence and narrated the story of his film to me. I have given my voiceover for a small role in it."

Nani says Awe explores a story never seen before in Tollywood. "The story is very good and interesting. I feel that the Telugu audiences have never seen such a story on screen before," he said.

Talking about his debut as a producer, Nani said: "I asked Prashanth about the producers of the film Awe. He said he had not finalised it and he was managing everything on his own. I told him this is not the way to handle such good film. You should do it in proper and good way. I felt that I should produce the film and immediately I conveyed the same to Prashanth."

Nani added: "Later, several talented artistes and technicians heard his story, liked it and became part of this film. Now, we are ready with the film, as 80 per cent of the work is done and remaing 20 per cent production will be completed soon. I am all excited to bring it you. I am set to reveal its title and first look the film produced by Wall Poster Cinema this evening."

As promised, Nani went on to release the first look of Awe on his Twitter handle at 6 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, he revealed the he has planned to release the film in February 2018. The actor tweeted, "Presenting u .. అ! #AWEFirstlook February 2018. [sic]"

The first look of Awe has impressed filmgoers and also created a lot of curiosity about the film. Hours after it hit the internet, the poster started going viral on the social media, with many expressing their excitement to watch the film.

Hemanth Kumar CR tweeted: "The cast blew my mind...can't wait to see what @NameisNani @PrashantiTipirn and Prashanth Varma have worked on. The film reportedly has Nithya Menen, @MsKajalAggarwal, Srinivas Avasarala, @YoursEesha @ReginaCassandra in pivotal roles. [sic]"

Sangeetha Devi‏ tweeted: "Wow! Here's wishing the entire team for a film that as refreshing as a good coffee, erm, this poster."