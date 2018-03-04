Eesha Rebba has been chosen to play the female lead in Victory Venkatesh's next movie. She will romance young Telugu actor Nara Rohith in the Teja directorial.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Eesha Rebba is an MBA graduate. She made her acting debut with Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha in 2013. Later, she went on to act in some small budget Telugu movies. She won accolades for her performance in the recently released Awe. She is said to have received several offers after Awe's success.

Eesha Rebba has confirmed signing director Teja's upcoming Telugu movie in a statement to the media. She has an interesting role in the film and is all thrilled about it. "I'm really pleased to be part of this project. It's a unique role, which I haven't done thus far, so I am all excited and am looking forward to it," the actress told Deccan Chronicle.

She said the director was impressed with her performance in her 2017 movie. "Teja sir was impressed with my performances in Ami Thumi and has cast me. I will be paired opposite Naara Rohith and this is the first time I am working with him."

Eesha Rebba is all excited about the huge success of Awe. The actress tweeted on February 28, "Mere words cannot express my gratitude and joy at the appreciation and love I got and still am getting from the audience for my performance in #AWE. Thanks a million guys for your exuberant response and encouragement. Your love is the fuel for my future endeavors ❤️"

Teja's upcoming movie has two female leads. Shriya Saran will play opposite Venkatesh in the movie, which is jointly produced by Anil Sunkara and Suresh Babu. They will be seen together the fourth time together after 'Subhash Chandra Bose', 'Tulasi', and 'Gopala Gopala'.