Aparna Guhan, the grandaughter of AVM Saravanan and daughter of MS Guhan, is marrying budding actor Maitreya, whose original name is Shyam, on Thursday, November 9. The wedding will be attended by who's who of Kollywood.

The couple is tying the knot as per the Hindu customs. They had their wedding reception a day earlier at AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam in Mylapore, Chennai.

The families of Aparna Guhan and Maitreya have reportedly invited the leading names from Tamil Nadu politics and films. Film stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to grace the wedding.

The couple has known each other for over seven years and it is an arranged marriage.

Maitreya is the son of well-known film financier Raghunandan. He is making his debut with Myskin's upcoming movie, which will have yesteryear actor Ravichandran's granddaughter Tanya in the female lead.

"Though my father has been a financier for over 100 films, acting, for me, has always been a passion. After completing MBA, I trained in an acting school in Mumbai, and then at Veenapani Chawla's Adishakti theatre group in Pondicherry. Mysskin had come across my photos through a friend and called for a screen test. After seeing my performance, he selected me. Only later did he come to know that I was the son of his film's producer," the Times of India quotes the actor as saying.

On the other hand, Aparna is looking after their studios and she also runs a foundation for hemophilia and cancer patients.