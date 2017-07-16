OH MY GOD! IT IS HAPPENING! The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has just dropped and shares spoilers of not one but TWO Marvel movies. The epic trailer of the film, which acts as a crossover between the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, was released at D23 and attendees were unable to stop raving about it.

Released at the end of Disney's live discussion panel that took place on July 15, Avengers: Infinity War trailer has revealed some jaw-dropping details which include the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor connection.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War: Russo Brothers and Scott Derrickson drop MAJOR Dr Strange spoiler

The Avengers – Guardians of the Galaxy crossover trailer was released exclusively at the event and not simultaneously launched online. Keeping the visual suspense, The Hollywood Reporter has described the trailer for fans revealing that the spoilers that will get fans excited.

According to the description shared by THR, the trailer begins with the Guardians of the Galaxy ship floating through an unknown section of the space. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord orders his crew to put on their "mean faces" as things could get dangerous. Suddenly, a body hits their spaceship and it turns out to be an unconscious Thor who is still wearing his gladiator attire from Thor: Ragnarok as seen the Thor 3 trailer.

He is reportedly dragged inside the ship where Mantis wakes him up. Thor wakes up to question: "Who the hell are you guys?"

While it is hard to wrap our heads as to how Thor must have reached the outer space, we could tell, with a new Thor trailer previewing hopefully at the San Diego Comic-Con, that fans might get more insights into the situation.

The website also pointed out a few highlights from the trailer. They include: - Loki has the Tesseract and he's obviously up to no good. - Peter Parker Spider-Sense will be teased in the trailer and his new suit has also been revealed. - Captain America sports a beard teasing all is not good with him. - Thanos' power is teased as the trailer watches him hold the Infinity Gauntlet to pull down a part of the moon to battle the Avengers on an alien planet. - Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man are on this planet.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the preview and discussion was a star-studded event as more and more Avengers stars adorned the event. The event also dropped another surprise spoiler revealing that, like the superheroes have come together, Thanos also has a slew of super villains lined up for the Marvel's Avengers.

The actor and the studio shared the first look at the other villains appearing in the movie on social media platforms.

Thanos brought his infinity gauntlet pic.twitter.com/2to9D97KGR — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) July 15, 2017

The filming of Avengers: Infinity War is still underway as co-director Joe Russo was present at D23 whereas his brother Anthony Russo was in Atlanta completing shooting schedule.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018.