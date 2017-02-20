Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland recently uploaded a video as proof that he has burnt the Avengers: Infinity War script that the actor brought along with him. Marvel has a strict policy against carrying the script outside the shooting studio. And looks like Holland broke the rule and thus he chose to burn the script.

Throwing the thick bundle of pages into fire, the actor shares the video online as an alibi that he no longer has a copy of the script with him. It looks like the policy is made to curb any kind of spoilers leaking outside the sets of the shoot.

In the video, Holland is seen talking to the camera. "Marvel [would] like to keep everything a secret. So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it." Holland then opens the door of his wood-burning fire and threw the script inside, adding: "Job done."

The video shows how serious he is about his role in the movie. Holland is currently filming for Avengers: Infinity Wars in Atlanta alongside other Avenger superheroes including Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany and Chadwick Boseman. Holland also featured in the teaser video sharing his excitement about being a part of the Avengers sequel.

Holland appeared as Marvel's Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, where he took side of Iron Man. The 20-year-old actor will be seen in a solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which will tell the story of the teenage Peter Parker. The movie is scheduled to release on July 7, 2017. Watch the trailer below:

After the Spider-Man movie, Holland will join the cast in Avengers: Infinity War, scheduled to release on May 4, 2018.