Slipstreaming the popular Thanos hypothesis, another Avengers: Infinity War fan theory has emerged online now. A Reddit user, hootanahalf, had a light bulb. And it all adds up. He presented his findings in a post.

He said, "I think by now everyone is aware of the THANOS theory about the infinity stones. So far, they have been found in the Tesserract, Aether, Necklace, Orb and Sceptre. Notice that in none of the cases, the kind of the object is named, and not its proper noun is not used? This could be the first clue as to the last infinity stone's location."

"There has been much speculation about Heumdahl bearing the soul stone. Note that none of the stones were initially in living beings, although one did end up being in Vision. What if this is true for the soul stone as well, and the stone is not in a person or a thing? Ever noticed how Mjolnir behaves like it has a life of its own? How it judges the purity of people's souls, determining who is pure enough to lift it? What if the soul stone is in Mjolnir, which is a HAMMER, and thus completes the word THANOS in the eponymous theory?

"We now know that Thor may be getting a new weapon in Avengers: Infinity War 1 and 2. What if it is because Mjolnir has to be destroyed in order for the soul stone to be retrieved?"

It could be interpreted that in the conclusion of the first Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos gets the hammer and destroys half of Marvel characters (as the story goes in the comics) and the second movie could see Thor venturing into the Guardians of the Galaxy world to find his new Hammer. And with half the Avengers destroyed, the superheroes from Guardians of Galaxy could play key roles in the sequel of Avengers: Infinity Wars. There have been reports that third part of Thor Ragnarok (which releases in October 2017) will see the comic character venturing into the Galaxy, so the connection could begin in the Thor movie and leading into the Avengers movie.

Marvel has already revealed a few spoilers in the past few days. The makers have confirmed the stars; Thanos will be the villain and many other plot spoilers. Only time will tell if these theories are true. The filming of the two movies has begun in Atlanta and the first part will release in May 2018.