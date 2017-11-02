If you are bored of the usual horror-comedy movies made in Kollywood and are keenly waiting to watch a film on the lines of Conjuring in Tamil, Siddharth's Aval is probably for you. It is a horror film based on a real-life incident.

Actor Siddharth and director Milind Rau are friends for over a decade. They both had worked under Mani Ratnam as his associates. Together they have penned the script and brought this film after working on it for four years which tells how much time they invested on this project.

Aval has also been made in Telugu (Gruham) and Hindi (The House Next Door). The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Andrea Jeremiah. The film has Girishh G's music and Shreyaas Krishna's cinematography.

Story:

Siddharth is a doctor and Andrea his wife. The A newly-wed couple experiences strange incidents at their neighbourhood. They refuse to believe that supernatural powers are at play initially, but soon they realise that their new location is a haunted place. How the doctor tries to save the inhabitants of the house next door from evil spirits forms the crux of the story.

