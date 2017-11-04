Siddharth and Andrea's Aval has been hit by piracy: The full movie is now up for free downloading on torrent sites, including the infamous Tamil Rockers.

Aval has garnered good response from the audience and critics. On an average, people have given it three out of five stars.

While this is a good sign for the movie, piracy will take huge toll on the collection for a movie such as this, whose success depends on the word of mouth.

The collections for a good non-A-list actor's film pick up only after the first weekend. But piracy will eat into the business of Aval as people might prefer to watch the movie in the comfort of their living rooms for free — albeit illegally — rather than enjoying it in theatres.

Tamil Rockers the website has has become a headache for the South Indian film industry. It has leaked the full Aval movie in various qualities.

The pirated copies are believed to be recorded in theatres abroad. The full movie has apparently been downloaded by hundreds of viewers since the night of Friday, November 3.

The Tamil film industry, like other industries, often falls victim to piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy, but his efforts have gone in vain.

He should not feel alone: Strict measures have been taken by film industries all across the world to curb piracy, but the menace persists.