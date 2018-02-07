TVS Motor Company, which pulled the wraps off its new 125cc scooter Ntorq 125 just days ahead of Auto Expo, brought three new vehicle concepts to the auto show. TVS Zeppelin, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol and TVS Creon are the new concepts that debuted at the Auto Expo 2018.

TVS Zeppelin

TVS Zeppelin is the company's futuristic motorcycle cruiser concept. It is a performance cruiser motorcycle with a 220cc engine at its heart, coupled with TVS-patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

Targeted at the new-age long-distance rider, TVS Zeppelin gets a sleek metal body in a striking matte black finish with shades of rustic brown. The handling of the motorcycle is aided by lightweight tubeless spoked alloys, 41mm USD forks, dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and monoshocks.

Other features include an LED lighting system, a first-in-class smart Bio-key, an electronic speedometer, online connectivity and an integrated HD Action camera to capture the riding adventures on the go.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol

TVS on February 7, the first day of Auto Expo 2018, showcased its new TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol, which is equipped with technical improvements to make the motorcycle reliable with ethanol as fuel. It sports green graphics on the tank with a sticker to indicate "Ethanol", thus lending it a stylish look.

TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol is also equipped with the Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology. This ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and further guarantees reduction in emission levels.

The E85 version motorcycle boasts of an impressive peak power of 21 PS at 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm at 7000 rpm and has an ascending top speed of 129 kmph.

TVS Creon

TVS Creon is a performance-oriented electric scooter concept featuring a new electric motor that propels this scooter from 0-60 kmph in under 5.1 seconds and boasts of a range of 80 km.

A rapid charging time of 60 minutes for 80 percent of the full charge is another highlight of the model.

At the heart of TVS Creon is three state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries capable of delivering 12 kW power. The batteries have been specially designed to ensure high charge per volume.