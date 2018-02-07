Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) marked its entry into India's highly competitive B-segment with the unveiling of its new Yaris sedan at the 14th edition of the Auto Expo in Greater Noida on Wednesday, February 7. Toyota Yaris, one of the most-awaited models of this year is named after Greek goddess Charis.

Built on Toyota's renowned philosophy of QDR (Quality, Durability & Reliability), the Yaris comes with features like projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), LED rear combi lamp, bold and wide front grille and shark fin antenna on the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the new Toyota Yaris gets piano black interiors with waterfall design instrument panel and packs a slew of features like vibration control glass for windshield and door, rear armrest with cup holders, rear sunshade, leather upholstery, adjustable headrest, and steering mounted audio controls. The safety features in the new Toyota Yaris include rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchor, rain sensing wiper and many more.

Powering the Yaris is 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine with a seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) and six-speed manual transmission. It also features paddle shift and cruise control.

Toyota Yaris will directly rival Honda City sedan in India.