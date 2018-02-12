Away from the showstopper H5X and 45X concepts, Tata Motors' pavilion at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 showcases an array of new models. For the SUV lovers, Tata Motors has previewed the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)-equipped Nexon variant and the Nexon Aero Edition that emphasises the customisation potential of the compact SUV.

The AMT in the Nexon will be a six-speed unit. It will come with creep mode function and hill assist for easy driving in the bumper-to-bumper traffic in most of the Indian cities. The unit will also come with a manual mode for those who wish more control and spirited driving. The AMT trim will be limited to the range-topping XZ and is expected to be offered in both the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills.

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon AMT in new Etna Orange color with Piano-Black contrast roof at the show. The new colour option is expected to make debut in Nexon's colour option range with the launch of Nexon AMT.

Tata Nexon Aero

The Nexon Aero edition explains the customization potential of the compact SUV. The Aero kit comes in an exclusive liquid Silver colour with piano Black contrast roof. The kit also includes bumper corner protectors and side skirts. The sporty theme of the exterior is carried inside cabin with a piano Black finish for the dashboard mid-pad, steering wheel, central console and door finishers.

The personalisation kit will be limited to top-spec versions of the Nexon, reports Autocar. Tata Motors will also launch Aktiv kit for the Nexon and that will get its own styling elements, the report adds. Apart from the kits, Top-spec Nexon buyers will have the option to choose individual accessories.

Tata Motors is expected to launch both Nexon AMT and Aero kit for the compact SUV soon in India.