Tata Motors sub-brand TAMO that commenced operations in February 2017 had showcased its first product, RaceMo sports car, at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show last year. Now, the company has introduced the RaceMo in in India at the Auto Expo 2018.

Interestingly, Tata Motors also showcased the electrically powered RaceMo sportscar for the first time at Auto Expo 2018. The regular version unveiled at the Geneva was powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. Both the petrol powered and electric RaceMo units are undoubtedly the crowd pullers to Tata Motors pavilion.

The electric version of the sports car has been christened as RaceMo +. The electric motor in the RaceMo + develops 200hp of power and it comes linked to a lithium-ion battery pack. In one full charge, the RaceMo + can travel a total range of 350kms, reports Financial Express. With the option of fast charging, the RaceMo + will provide a decent range after a few hours of charging. Specific details on the RaceMo + is not available at the moment.

In terms of design, features and underpinnings, the RaceMo + is identical to the petrol-powered RaceMo. The two-seater sports coupe is showcased as India's first connected car. Powered by Microsoft, the Racemo will integrate connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, mapping and increased human-machine interface.

Also read: Tata Motors unveils futuristic H5X, 45X concepts at Auto Expo 2018

Based on the MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform, the RaceMo's petrol engine can churn out 190PS of power and 210Nm of torque. Power will go to rear wheels via the six-speed automated manual transmission. Tata Motors claims the TAMO RaceMo can sprint from standstill to 100kmph acceleration in under six seconds. The 0-100kmph timing of the RaceMo +, the electrically powered version is also expected to match the timing of the forced induction model.

Tata Motors has not revealed any time frame for the launch of TAMO RaceMo and RaceMo + in India. We expect the launch of both RaceMo version in mid-2019.