Mercedes-Maybach S 650
Mercedes-Maybach S 650PR Handout

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz kick-started its product offensive for 2018 by launching Mercedes-Maybach S 650 and showcasing the unique E-Class All-Terrain and the futuristic Concept EQ at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018.

Priced at Rs 2.73 crore, Mercedes-Maybach S 650 gets a new V12 M 279 engine under the hood with an output of 630 hp of power and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The new Mercedes-Maybach sedan shows its craftsmanship with the new triple-torch-design multibeam LED headlamps and front and rear bumpers with chrome elements.

It also features LED taillights with a crystal-look taillamp and the Coming Home function, and offers 2x2 seats optionally available with folding tables.

Also read: Auto Expo 2018 Day 1 Live: Tata H5X, 45X concept cars unveiled, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 launched

Concept EQ

Concept EQ
Concept EQPR Handout

With the Concept EQ, Mercedes Benz shows how electric cars can soon move into the fast lane. The concept vehicle, with the appearance of a sporty SUV, gives a preview of a new generation of vehicles with battery-electric drives.

Product highlights

Exterior design with new electro-look

Driver-oriented cockpit with new electro-look

Interior with new, touch-based controls without knobs

User interface design with individualized content

Avant-garde functional interior

Lighting mood: from welcome scenario to electric blue

Adaptive ambiance lighting for a feel-good atmosphere

Powerful electric drive: 300 kW total output with a range of up to 500 km

Driver assistance systems for maximum safety

Extended communication by Car-to-X technology

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

The New E-Class All Terrain is like an SUV with its greater ground clearance, SUV-like large wheels and 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard features. The New E-Class All Terrain gets flared wheel arches and an SUV radiator grille.

E-Class All-Terrain
E-Class All-TerrainPR Handout

In the side view, the black wheel arch covers are distinctive features that emphasize the all-terrain SUV character.

Exclusive 19-inch light-alloy wheels give the vehicle a confident look of an SUV, with more ground clearance and enhanced comfort on rough roads. It also has a robust outer load sill protection and a visual underride guard electroplated in silver-chrome.