The home-grown UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra has released a new teaser video, confirming the arrival of a new convertible SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2018. The video also revealed the name of the new convertible concept -- Stinger.

Nothing else is known about the new Mahindra Stinger SUV as of now. However, rumors suggest that it will be a model based on the ladder platform of Mahindra's TUV300. The drop-top SUV concept will also fall in the sub-4-meter bracket. Under the hood, the Stinger SUV could get upgraded version of 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk 100 diesel engine, which in its current form churns out 101hp and 240Nm of torque. There is still no clue as to whether this new SUV concept will make it to the production at all. However, Mahindra could weigh the options, after taking stock of the response from the Auto Expo 2018.

The latest teaser also confirms the arrival of a new luxury SUV, and the company calls it as 'jaw-dropping SUV'. And from the word around the web, we can assume that the new SUV could be Rexton SUV from Mahindra's Korean subsidiary SsangYong. The new Rexton is expected to be badged under Mahindra and is also rumored to get the name as Mahindra XUV700 in India.

Also read: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 facelift bares it all in new spy shots days ahead of Auto Expo debut

Derived from the LIV-2 concept unveiled at the Paris Motor Show 2016, the new Rexton's face gets a major rework. It boasts of a revised bumper which is now angular, with newly designed headlamps and black body cladding. The prominent character lines and thick C-pillars stand out on the exterior. The SUV will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with rated outputs of 187hp and 420Nm, mated to a seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes-Benz. It will go up against the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India and is expected to be launched in the second half of 2018.

Besides this, Mahindra is also expected to debut its new MPV codenamed U321 at the auto show along with the compact SUV codenamed S201.