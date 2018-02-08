After months of testing and uncertainty over the future of electric mobility in India, Emflux Motors, a Bengaluru-based technological start-up, finally announced the launch of its highly anticipated electric sports bike -- Emflux One— in India on the second day of Auto Expo 2018. The Emflux One, India's first electric superbike, is priced at Rs 6 lakh for the standard version and Rs 11 lakh for the top-end model.

The electric superbike from Emflux is powered by a liquid cooled AC induction motor that is tuned to generate 84 Nm of torque at 8400 rpm. The company claims that Emflux One will cover 0 to 100kmph run in just 3 seconds and the electric models come with high-quality Samsung SDi cells, which will ensure a range of 200kms in full charge, without compromising on acceleration and speed.

Emflux One boasts of premium cycle parts like Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension. It also gets single-sided swingarm. The 7-inch touch TFT display gives information related to GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostics, auto updates, mobile App and Bike to Bike connectivity. In addition, the electric superbike gets Continental dual-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) working in tandem with regenerative braking.

Emflux Motors plans to produce 199 units of the new electric superbike for the Indian market and 300 for the export market. The top-end version of model features Ohlins suspension, forged alloy wheels and carbon fibre panels. The deliveries of Emflux One are expected to begin next year.