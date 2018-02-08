Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW), the American boutique motorcycle-maker based in Cleveland has kick-started the second-day proceedings of the Auto Expo 2018 showcasing four new retro-themed motorcycles, namely — Ace Café Racer, Ace Scrambler, Ace deluxe and Misfit.

Cleveland CycleWerks, which has entered an alliance with Hyderabad-based Laish-Madison Motor Werks for India operations has a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune. The Ace range of models of CCW draws power from an air-cooled 229.5cc single cylinder engine, producing 14.08bhp and 16.5Nm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission and the bike weighs just 136kg. It can go up to 112kmph speed and has a 12-liter fuel tank.

Cleveland Ace motorcycles are lightweight and the Ace deluxe comes with front forks with old-school fork gators, vented wavefront rotor with single-piston caliper and ergonomic rider position. The Ace Scrambler and Café racer get aluminum wheels, inverted front forks and twin hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

On the other hand, the CCW Misfit, which is in its second generation now, is powered by a 223cc single cylinder air cooled engine that develops 16.09bhp of power and 18Nm of torque mated to five-speed constant mesh transmission. The Misfit comes with 320mm single disc brake up front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Cleveland CycleWerks will reveal the prices of its new retro-themed Ace and Misfit motorcycles later.