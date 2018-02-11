The G 310 R and its adventure sibling the G 310 GS have become the head-turners at the BMW pavilion in the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. Biking enthusiasts are flocking in to see the twins in flesh. This is the first time BMW Motorrad has a separate section at BMW stall and most of the show-goers have only one question after watching the G 310 twins -- when is it getting launched in India?

During the presentation, Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India, confirmed that the most affordable BMW Motorrad twins will be launched in the second half of this year.

Later, International Business Times, India further prodded the officials at the BMW stall who clarified that the twins are set to enter the market in September or October. BMW Motorrad plans to capitalize on the increased sales during the festive season of India by launching the two most anticipated motorcycles.

As for pricing, IBT India learns that the G 310 R will not be priced nearly Rs 2 lakh as many reports claim. It is expected to be priced over Rs 2.5 lakh and BMW clearly doesn't want 'cheap bike' with the G 310 R. The G 310 GS will be even pricier and hence we expect a price around Rs 3 lakh.

The G 310 R and the G 310 GS is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the entire global market as part of BMW Motorrad's deal with Indian partner TVS Motor Company. Both motorcycles are powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The adventure version G 310 GS borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the BMW R 1200 GS. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tires and a new engine cowl.