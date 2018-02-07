Italian brand Aprilia added a new model in its SR scooter range in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The new SR 125 has been priced at Rs 65,310.

In terms of appearance, the SR 125 gets the same styling and design as its bigger sibling — the SR 150. It also gets the same decals and beak-style front-apron twin headlamp. The rear of the new SR 125 is also the same as the current model in the market.

The new Aprilia SR 125 rides on 14-inch tires and comes in vibrant exterior color shades. It comes powered by a powerful 125cc engine. The new version of the Aprilia SR 125 will be available at the Aprilia and Vespa showrooms across the country soon.

Piaggio also showcased a new scooter — Aprilia Storm — at the Auto Expo 2018. Aprilia Storm gets edgy styling with candy colors and comes with a 125cc engine. Aprilia is expected to launch the Storm scooter in India at a later date.

Other offerings that graced the pavilion of Piaggio at the Auto Expo include Vespa GTS, Aprilia RS 150, Tuono 150 and Vespa Elettrica.