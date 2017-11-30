You may wonder why the headline calls Dulquer Salmaan an auto enthusiast as he is better known for his acting talent. Everyone knows Dulquer Salmaan as a prolific actor in the Malayalam movie industry. He is also a big-time petrol head just like his dad, megastar Mammootty. Popularly known as DQ, the 31-year-old has added a new toy to his flamboyant garage and it's a blue coloured Porsche Panamera Turbo.
Porsche Panamera Turbo is being retailed in India for Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury four-door sedan from Italian carmaker is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 mill that develops 550hp of power and 770Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The Panamera Turbo requires just 3.8 seconds to reach 100kmph and it comes with a top speed of 306kmph.
Dulquer Salmaan already owns a Mini Cooper and E46 BMW M3, and a BMW i8, according to reports. He is also passionate about motorcycles. His two-wheeler collection includes Royal Enfield Classic as his daily ride and his Triumph Bonneville SE is the apple of his eye. He has also spotted while riding BMW Motorrad's R 1200 GS Adventure and K 1300 R.
In addition, like most of the auto addicts, he has a collection of miniature car models. He shared pictures of his scale-model car collection recently on social media platforms. "When your nephews and friend's kids decide your model cars ought to be parked and not displayed in cupboards," he captioned the picture, which has more than 50 miniature cars.
In fact, he describes himself as a film, business and auto enthusiast on his social media profile. Take a look at his Instagram posts to know the petrol head in DQ.
Many of you ask me to post pics of my old W123 Mercedes. I don't post pics of my cars cause sometimes people take them in the wrong sense. I would love to share with enthusiasts but I request others to not find it offensive or elitist. I'm just blessed to be able to save a few of these beauties. I've loved W123s for as long as I can remember. They would feature in so many films and there were several of them in one of my favourite films which was 'Samrajyam'. I'd been aware of a 250 in chennai which used to belong to a family known in automotive circles. It used to be used by the grandfather of the house in the 80s. It had a busted carb and the second owner parked it to a side and forgot about it for over a decade. Without a cover or roof over her she was left to the elements to rust away. When we found her she was like Fred Flintstones car. Your feet would go through the floor due to the amount of rust. Almost 3 years later and inbetween drowning in the Chennai floods we managed to resurrect her. She has amazing spirit. Or good Carma as I like to call it. Refused to die or give up. TME 250. My beloved 1981 Mercedes-Benz 250 straight six petrol. First car I've ever embarked on restoring. New coat of Silberdistel green (which as usual I spent months deciding), lowered/stanced on period correct 16" BBS RS rims. Ive sourced & replaced everything possible on it. Now she runs like a dream and rides softer than any new car. At full chat gives me goosebumps with the way she sounds and can keep up with any modern car. She's my daily driver in between shoots and I love how small children and old people alike love to see her rolling by in all her former glory. #TME250 #mercedesbenz #mercedes250 #respectyourelders #stance #bbs #hollycarb #straightsix #originalgangster #youngtimer #modernclassic #restomod #petrolhead