You may wonder why the headline calls Dulquer Salmaan an auto enthusiast as he is better known for his acting talent. Everyone knows Dulquer Salmaan as a prolific actor in the Malayalam movie industry. He is also a big-time petrol head just like his dad, megastar Mammootty. Popularly known as DQ, the 31-year-old has added a new toy to his flamboyant garage and it's a blue coloured Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Porsche Panamera Turbo is being retailed in India for Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury four-door sedan from Italian carmaker is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 mill that develops 550hp of power and 770Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The Panamera Turbo requires just 3.8 seconds to reach 100kmph and it comes with a top speed of 306kmph.

Dulquer Salmaan already owns a Mini Cooper and E46 BMW M3, and a BMW i8, according to reports. He is also passionate about motorcycles. His two-wheeler collection includes Royal Enfield Classic as his daily ride and his Triumph Bonneville SE is the apple of his eye. He has also spotted while riding BMW Motorrad's R 1200 GS Adventure and K 1300 R.

In addition, like most of the auto addicts, he has a collection of miniature car models. He shared pictures of his scale-model car collection recently on social media platforms. "When your nephews and friend's kids decide your model cars ought to be parked and not displayed in cupboards," he captioned the picture, which has more than 50 miniature cars.

In fact, he describes himself as a film, business and auto enthusiast on his social media profile. Take a look at his Instagram posts to know the petrol head in DQ.

Even my book cupboards have cars hiding in them ?? ! #closetnerd #notreadingenough #scale118 #600grosser #pullman #defender90 A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Driving Buses in #JomonteSuvisheshangal #jobperks #drivetribe #iwoulddriveanything #greatfun #reminscentofthemoviespeed A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:44am PST

Sometimes I think it's taller than me! Photo courtesy @shanishaki #knightriders #latenights #cantwait #forthenext #roadtrip A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Jun 28, 2016 at 1:56pm PDT

Catching the first rays ! #bliss #earlymormings #onlydrives #wakemeup #thisearly #petrolhead #godsowncountry A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Apr 6, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

Super thrilled by the outcome !!! #triumph #likecandy #yummy A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on Jan 12, 2016 at 7:08am PST