PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have started their Australian Open campaign brilliantly, picking up quality wins in the opening round. Now, they will have to continue that momentum in the second round on Thursday as well.

Saina is set to meet Soniia Cheah while Sindhu will face Chen Xiaoxin. Though both the Indian shuttlers will be the favourites to reach the next round of the Australian Open, Saina and Sindhu cannot take it easily, since the women's singles is beset with possibilities.

Sindhu was not at her menacing best against Sayaka Sato, but the Indian shuttler managed to pull it through in the final game. She will need to be on top of her game against Chen, or it could be an early exit for the top-ranked Indian female player. She cannot afford to go off the boil against Chen in the second round.

This Australian Open match will be their first ever head-to-head clash, and the victorious player will either meet world number one Tai Tzu Ying or Ratchanak Intanon in the next round, which will be a tough affair.

Both the Indian players should not think too much ahead, and concentrate on their match in hand. Saina will come into her clash against Soniia Cheah with a confident win under her belt as she beat fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun.

She beat the South Korean in straight games. If she can come up with a similar performance against Cheah, Saina should not have much trouble in getting past her opponent. They have never faced one another in the professional circuit so far.

Where to follow live scores

PV Sindhu vs Chen Xiaoxin is scheduled for 6 pm local time (1:30 pm IST) and Saina Nehwal vs Soniia Cheah is tentatively scheduled for 8:30 pm local time ( 4 pm IST).

There is no Live TV coverage.

The live scores can be followed here.