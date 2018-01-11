Defending champion Roger Federer is likely to meet world number seven David Goffin in the men's singles quarter-final of Australian Open 2018, starting January 15 in Melbourne.

The second seed, who rose from world number 17 to two after a dream year in 2017, starts his title defence against world number 51 Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia.

Blockbuster semi-final?

The Melbourne Park might witness a blockbuster semi-final as Federer and Novak Djokovic, who is seeded 14th on his return after a six-month injury layoff, have been drawn in the same half.

The Swiss legend, who starts as favourite to win his 20th Grand Slam title, has been handed a tough draw as he could face either 22nd seed Milos Raonic or 13th seed Sam Querrey as early as in the fourth round.

Federer though is heading into the season's first Grand Slam with a lot of confidence after leading Switzerland to season-opening Hopman Cup earlier this year.

Nadal handed easy draw

Meanwhile, world number one Rafael Nadal, who finished second best in last year's final, will open his campaign against 37-year-old Victor Estrella Burgos.

Projected men’s quarterfinals:



Nadal v Cilic

Dimitrov v Sock

Thiem v Zverev

The Spaniard, who won two Grand Slams last year to finish the year on top of ATP rankings, has not had a good start to 2018 as he pulled out of Brisbane International, citing a knee injury. He returned to action at a non-tour event -- Kooyong Classic -- and lost his first match there to Richard Gasquet on Tuesday, January 9.

Nadal is likely to face world number six and last year's Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic in the quarter-final. An early test against big serving John Isner, who is seeded 16th, is also on the cards for the numero uno.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov or eighth seed Jack Sock are possible semi-final opponents for the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka, seeded ninth in Melbourne, will take on unseeded Richard Berankis in the first round. He is likely to face fifth seed Dominic Thiem as early as in the fourth round.

All eyes will be on fourth seed Alexander Zverev after the 20-year-old German's remarkable run (five titles, including two Masters 1000 crowns) in 2017. The world number four starts tournament against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy.

He seems to be the biggest hurdle for Djokovic as the two have been drawn in the same quarter.