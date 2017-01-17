eugenie bouchard, australian open
The Australian Open 2017 is making all the right noises. The veterans Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are already through to the second round.

In the women's division, the likes of Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska, Garbine Muguruza and Eugenie Bouchard have progressed to the next round.

Day 3 of Australian Open 2017 features Venus Williams, Kerber, Bouchard and Jelena Jankovic -- all top billed women's players -- in singles matches. 

Here's how the women's players fared so far

Eugenie Bouchard

The Canadian glam-girl wasted no time in winning her opening match of Australian Open 2017 in a 6-0 6-4 victory over America's Louisa Chirico.

Next opponent: Peng Shuai (China).

Venus Williams

The veteran star, still going strong at 36, beat Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in her first round match.

Next opponent: Stefanie Vögele (Switzerland).

Angelique Kerber

The 28-year-old, ranked number 1 in the world, won 6-2 5-7 6-2 against Lesia Tsurenko in her first round match.

Next opponent: Carina Witthoeft (Germany).

Schedule of play

Date: January 18

Time: 11am local time (5:30 am IST) onwards

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Stefanie Voegele (SUI) vs Venus Williams (USA)

Angelique Kerber (GER) vs Carina Witthoeft (GER)

Venue: Hisense Arena

Time: 12:30 pm local time (7 am IST) onwards

Jelena Jankovic (SRB) vs Julia Goerges (GER)

Shuai Peng (CHN)vs Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

Where to watch live

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

USA: TV: ESPN 3 and ESPN 2. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Live updates: WTA Twitter, Aus Open Twitter.

