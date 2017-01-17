The Australian Open 2017 is making all the right noises. The veterans Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are already through to the second round.

Read: Roger Federer's first round win: Set-by-set analysis

In the women's division, the likes of Serena Williams, Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska, Garbine Muguruza and Eugenie Bouchard have progressed to the next round.

Day 3 of Australian Open 2017 features Venus Williams, Kerber, Bouchard and Jelena Jankovic -- all top billed women's players -- in singles matches.

Here's how the women's players fared so far

Eugenie Bouchard

The Canadian glam-girl wasted no time in winning her opening match of Australian Open 2017 in a 6-0 6-4 victory over America's Louisa Chirico.

Next opponent: Peng Shuai (China).

Venus Williams

The veteran star, still going strong at 36, beat Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in her first round match.

Next opponent: Stefanie Vögele (Switzerland).

Angelique Kerber

The 28-year-old, ranked number 1 in the world, won 6-2 5-7 6-2 against Lesia Tsurenko in her first round match.

Next opponent: Carina Witthoeft (Germany).

Schedule of play

Date: January 18

Time: 11am local time (5:30 am IST) onwards

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

Stefanie Voegele (SUI) vs Venus Williams (USA)

Angelique Kerber (GER) vs Carina Witthoeft (GER)

Venue: Hisense Arena

Time: 12:30 pm local time (7 am IST) onwards

Jelena Jankovic (SRB) vs Julia Goerges (GER)

Shuai Peng (CHN)vs Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

Where to watch live

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

USA: TV: ESPN 3 and ESPN 2. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Live updates: WTA Twitter, Aus Open Twitter.