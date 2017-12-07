gay marriage australia
Same-sex marriage campaigners pose for pictures during an equality rally outside Parliament House in Canberra December 7, 2017.AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

It's a happy, happy day down under because same sex marriage has just been legalised in Australia!

Just three weeks after a national referendum showed strong support from same sex marriages, the Australian Parliament voted overwhelmingly to follow the change that public had desired for years.

Also read: Australian activists launch legal action to stop postal vote on same-sex marriage

The Senate had passed the legislation last week, and the final approval in the House of Representatives came with just four votes against the bill.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a long-term patron of gay marriage, who had also previously tried to legalise it, claimed on Thursday, December 5, "This belongs to us all. This is Australia: fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect. For every one of us this is a great day."

australia gay marriage 3
Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra December 7, 2017.AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

The reactions among the immediate public were a sight to behold as right after voting, spectators in the public gallery began singing "I Am Australian," while the lawmakers looked up at the gallery and wiped tears off their side at the monumental step the Australian government has taken.

Recognising same sex marriages from other countries too, the new legislation changes the definition of marriage in Australia from "the union of a man and a woman" to "the union of two people."

gay marriage australia 2
People in the crowd celebrate as the result is announced during the Official Melbourne Postal Survey Result Announcement at the State Library of Victoria on November 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Australians have voted for marriage laws to be changed to allow same-sex marriage, with the Yes vote defeating No. Despite the Yes victory, the outcome of Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey is not binding, and the process to change current laws will move to the Australian Parliament in Canberra.Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Even former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, a staunch critic of same sex marriage, came forward in solidarity to show his support for the legalisation of gay marriage, as reported by the New York Times.

"When it comes to same-sex marriage," he said, "some countries have introduced it via the courts, some via Parliament, and others — Ireland and now Australia — by vote of the people. And that is the best way because it resolves this matter beyond doubt or quibble."

australia gay marriage 4
Tracy Clark and her partner Justyna Greinart embrace as they gather with a crowd of people to watch a large television screen at Federation Square as it is announced that same-sex marriage will be legal in Australia with Parliament agreeing to change the Marriage Act and end the ban on gay and lesbian couples marrying on December 7, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. The historic bill was passed on the final day of parliamentart sitting for 2017. The legislation means same-sex couples will now be able to be legally married in Australia. Australians voted 'Yes' in the Marriage Law Postal Survey for the law to be changed in November.Scott Barbour/Getty Images

It truly is a remarkable day worthy of celebration, considering Australia's notorious history with Homophobia, and sure enough, the general public and celebrities alike, took to social media to express their joy and pride over it.