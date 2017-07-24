Televisions complete our lifestyle and are an integral source for entertainment and news. But as the times have changed, TVs are so much more than that. Smart TVs have changed the way we use televisions in our day-to-day lives, complete with internet browsing, content streaming and more.

In this improving age of televisions, Sony launched its premium flagship line of OLED TVs with never-seen-before technology to woo consumers. The all new Bravia A1 series is one of its kind, and redefines the television industry in the most subtle, yet effective way.

Sony's OLED innovations has made the new Bravia A1 series top of its line, featuring more than one new technologies. What's truly inspiring in the new A1 televisions is the newly-developed Acoustic Surface Technology that emits sound directly from the screen itself. You heard that right!

The magic behind the sound...

In case you are wondering how this might be possible, let's take you behind the technology that makes sound emerge from the screen. It all seems futuristic, but Sony has found a smart way to replicate sound emanating from the screen itself.

"An integrated subwoofer behind the TV provides deep, powerful bass for all movie experiences. The two innovative actuators behind the TV vibrate the screen to create sound that's truly engaging. This allows a perfect unification of picture and sound unattainable by conventional TVs. It produces a wide sound and image synchronisation even off to the sides," Sony said in a statement.

This new technology has also helped Sony do away with the conventional speakers that sit around your television. The Bravia A1 series appears like a black slate with an infinite display. Sony has finally found a TV's true form factor, which appeals to viewers and gives a wide viewing area.

Sony's new Bravia A1 series is currently made up of two models, 55-inch KD-55A1 and 65-inch KD-65A1. Except for their screen size and price, all of the specifications are the same in both models. On pre-booking the new Sony OLED TVs between August 1 and August 15, you'll get a brand new PlayStation 4 for free.

Sony's 55-inch OLED A1 TV is priced at Rs. 3,64,900 while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 4,64,900.

That said, let's take a look at how these new TVs justify the premium price tag.

Besides the audio-emitting screens, both TVs have some top-notch technology packed inside them. The basics include 4K HDR resolution that has 8 million self-illuminating pixels for a rich viewing experience. The blacks will appear blacker and colours will be natural and true-to-life. Thanks to the TRILUMINOS Display, both TVs have advanced colour accuracy, which can come in handy while playing games on your bundled PS4, so don't miss your chance to pre-book and avail the offer.

Design you'd love to show-off...

Sony boasts the entirely new design of the Bravia A1 series, which is dubbed as One Slate Design, which we found aptly named. It's impressive how Sony has achieved the bezel-less design in its TVs even though it lacks the same in its Xperia smartphones.

"One Slate mold has the OLED display technology incorporating all the different functions within the screen itself thereby eliminating the need for distinct elements like speakers, a bezel, or a stand. The TV has a sleek, natural presence in wall-mounted configurations too, and the overall structure is kept minimal with a primary display slate and a support slate on the back," Sony said about the new TVs' design.

The technology that matters...

Sony Bravia OLED A1 TVs are powered by 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, which combines Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping™ 4K HDR and Dual database processing for an ultimate viewing experience.

The new TVs run Android TV version 7.0 Nougat and has Sony's exclusive UI for simpler navigation. You can run voice commands in 42 languages to control various functions or even as a question. And yes, there's support for English with Indian accent as well to make it easier for viewers in the country. Regardless of whether you have a Sony Xperia phone or not, you can seamlessly share content to the TV, thanks to the built-in Chromecast.

Check out the complete spec-sheet of the Sony KD-65A1 and KD-55A1 below all the way down to how many ports are available in the new TVs:

Specifications Sheet

Specs Sony BRAVIA KD-65A1 Sony BRAVIA KD-55A1 Screen Size (measured diagonally) 163.9 cm (65") 138.8 cm (55") Display type OLED Display resolution (H x V, pixels) 4K HDR (3840x2160) 4K Processor (Picture processor) 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme Wider Colour Reproduction TRILUMINOS Display Video Processing(Clarity enhancement) 4K X-Reality PRO Dual database processing (Clarity Enhancement) Yes Super Bit Mapping™ 4K HDR(Colour enhancement) Yes Object-based HDR remaster (Contrast Enhancement) Yes Dynamic Contrast Enhancer (Contrast Enhancement) Yes HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatiblity Yes Face Area Detection Yes Mastered in 4K Yes Picture modes Vivid, Standard, Custom, Cinema Pro, Cinema Home,Sports,Animation,Photo-Vivid,Photo-Standard,Photo-Custom,Game,Graphics Speaker Type Acoustic Surface(Actuator +Subwoofer) Speaker Position Back Audio Power Output 50W Speaker Configuration 2.1ch, Actuator(25mm)x4,Woofer(80mm)x1 DSEE/DSEE-HX DSEE Digital audio out (Optical) format Two channel linear PCM: 48kHz 16bits,Dolby Digital,DTS Clear Phase (Sound processing) Yes Clear Audio+ (Sound processing) Yes Auto Surround Yes DTS audio format support DTS Digital Surround Sound modes Standard, Dialog, Cinema, Music, Sports S-Master S-Master Digital Amplifier Simulated surround sound S-Force Front Surround Dolby audio format support Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Pulse HDMI Audio Return Channel(ARC) Yes Operating System Android 7.0(Nougat) Internal Store 16GB Expandable Memory Yes Internet Browser Opera Voice Search Yes Application Store Yes(Google Play Store) Video Streaming Apps Netflix, Amazon Prime, Biglix, Sony Liv Content Bar Yes Wi-Fi Direct Yes Wi-Fi Certified Yes Wireless LAN Integrated Screen mirroring(Miracast™) Yes Chromecast built-in Yes Video & TV SideView (iOS/Android) Yes Photo Sharing Plus Yes Display Language Indian languages: ASSAMESE//BENGALI/ GUJARATI /HINDI /KANNADA/ MALAYALAM/ MARATHI/ ORIYA/ PANJABI /TAMIL/TELUGU

Other Languages: AFRIKAANS/ARABIC/ ENGLISH/PERSIAN/FRENCH/ INDONESIAN/ PORTUGUESE/ RUSSIAN/SWAHILI/THAI/TURKISH/VIETNAMESE/SIMPLIFIED CHINESE/ZULU Design Concept One Slate Design Cable Management Yes Frame color Black Illumination LED Yes HDMI inputs total 4(Bottom4) USB ports 1 (Side), 2 (Bottom) RF (Terrestrial/Cable) Connection Input(s) 1(Bottom) Composite Video Input(s) 1 (1Bottom Analog Conversion) Analog Audio Input(s) (Total) 1 (1Bottom Analog Conversion) Digital Audio Output(s) 1 (Bottom) Audio / Headphone Output(s) 1 (Bottom/Hybrid w/HP and Subwoofer Out) Headphone Output(s) 1 (Bottom/Hybrid w/Audio Out and Subwoofer Out) Subwoofer Out 1 (Bottom/Hybrid w/HP and Audio Out) Ethernet inputs 1 (Bottom) RS-232C Input(s) 1 (Bottom/ Mini Jack) Power Requirements (voltage) AC 110-240V AC 110-240V Power Requirements (frequency) 50/60Hz Power Consumption (in Operation) 477W 357W Power Consumption (in Standby) 0.5W Dimension of TV without Stand (W x H x D) Approx. 1451x834x86(7.8) mm Approx. 1228x711x86(7.8) mm Dimension of TV with Stand (W x H x D) Approx. 1451x832x339 mm Approx. 1228x710x339 mm Stand Width Approx. 468 mm Weight of TV without Stand Approx. 29.8 Kg Approx. 25.0 Kg Weight of TV with Stand Approx. 36.2 Kg Approx. 28.8 Kg

Both TVs come with standard accessories, including Voice Remote Control, IR Blaster(For controlling DTH with BRAVIA remote), and a table top stand. We'll be sharing our review of the new TVs soon, so stay tuned for more.