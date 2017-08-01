Liverpool seemed impressive during the pre-season so far, winning matches with ease, and playing some high quality football as well. But, their biggest test will lie in the Audi Cup, which will feature big teams like Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp's team have a huge task ahead of them as they face the mighty German team, Bayern Munich on Tuesday. This is surely going to test Liverpool, and the match result may reflect how ready are they for the Premier League this season, which will start in the days to come.

There have been some positive signs for Liverpool, especially the linking of Philippe Coutinho and new signing Mohamed Salah, which has caught the eyeballs. With the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino in the mix, they are always going to be an attacking side.

Klopp understands the work ahead, but he will be looking for some solid performance from his men in the Audi Cup, especially in the opening encounter, against Bayern.

"I am very happy with the preparation games until now but this is something different. Nothing against Palace, Leicester and Hertha, but this is the next level," Liverpool Echo quoted Klopp as saying.

"I think we are ready for that. So far so good. But we could do better and we should do better. This will be a great challenge for us. It's important to see what we can achieve against Bayern. They are a top team and I'll be excited to see what kind of team they put out."

However, the pre-season might not have gone according to plan for Bayern, who have lost to some team already. Playing at home, they will not let the visitors dominate, and Bayern could may play their best possible eleven.

They were quite unfortunate during their Asia tour with some key players like Arjen Robben and Thiago getting injured, but the duo make a return to the team against Liverpool. Bayern have also been strengthened with Arturo Vidal, Joshua Kimmich and Jerome Boateng also expected to feature.

A full fled Bayern is quite an unstoppable force, and the match could prove to be an exciting encounter with Liverpool keen to make a statement on Tuesday.

Where to watch live

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, 7:30 pm BST, 12 am IST. TV and online streaming options are given below.

India: TV: DSport.

UK: TV: ITV4 Live Streaming: ITV Player

Germany: ARD Das Erste

Australia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.