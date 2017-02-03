Atletico Madrid and France international Lucas Hernandez has been arrested on charges of domestic abuse according to multiple reports coming out of Spain.

It has been said that that the 20-year-old defender returned home drunk and got involved in an argument with his girlfriend and then beat her.

His girlfriend was rushed to the hospital after the incident with reports saying that she did not suffer any serious injuries and is yet to file an official complaint.

The defender was arrested at around 2:30am local time as the police arrived at his home in the swanky Molino de la Hoz on Friday morning and it was said that Hernandez did not resist being arrested and was transferred to the Civil Guard and remained in custody overnight.

Lucas Hernandez is due to appear at the Majadahonda magistrate's court where a judge will determine where a criminal proceeding is to be initiated and a restraining order could be placed on the Atletico Madrid defender.

Lucas Hernandez came through the youth ranks of Atletico Madrid before he made his debut in December 2014. While he has had a limited role at Atletico so far making just 15 appearances in two seasons, he is regarded as one of the brightest future prospects.

His brother Theo is also a player at Atletico Madrid, who plays as a left back, but is currently on loan at Alaves.

Atletico Madrid play Leganes on Saturday in the La Liga and one can expect more news regarding his arrest, when Diego Simeone gives his press conference later today.