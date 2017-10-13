Atlee Kumar, who is busy with the last-minute works on Mersal, has reportedly registered the title Aalaporaan Thamizhan at the film chamber. This has paved the way for the rumours of his collaboration with Vijay again after Mersal and Theri.

For the uninitiated, Aalaporaan Thamizhan (meaning: Tamilian will rule) is the title of a song in Mersal. It has become a popular phrase among the audience. As a result, the director has apparently registered the title in his name.

Rumour mills say the title has mass value. With the words gaining so much of popularity, the decision to register the title is believed to be a good idea. However, fans of Vijay would not wish to see any actor other than Ilayathalapathy if a movie with this title is made.

So, the rumours say Atlee has plans to direct Vijay again. However, the actor will be moving on to AR Murugadoss' untitled movie next. It is only after this project that Atlee and Ilayathalapathy would be able to join hands for the third time, say reports.

Coming to their latest movie, Mersal is set to release on October 18 on the occasion of Diwali. The makers have grand plans to release it — across more than 3,200 screens worldwide.

However, with the standoff between the film industry and state government over dual taxation yet to be resolved, there is still uncertainty over the release of Mersal.

Nonetheless, Sri Thenandal Films — the production house — is confident of its hassle-free release.

Mersal is an action thriller in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a rural father and his sons – a magician and a doctor. Nithya Menen, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal have paired up with his three characters, while SJ Suryah is the villain.