Last month, the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC) said they were mulling a 2-year ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood after union minister Babul Supriyo objected to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song in Welcome to New York.

And it looks like the ban has already been imposed as Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's name has apparently been omitted from Baaghi 2's recently released song O Sathi featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The song posted on the official YouTube channel of T-Series credits everyone including the music director and lyricist but Atif Aslam, the one who lent voice to the song, is not there in the list.

The credit snub irked many Atif Aslam fans.

However, other Twitter user vented out his frustation asking why Pakistani singers are again and again given chance to sing songs in Bollywood.

Atif Aslam has earlier lent his voice to songs like Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai, Main Agar in Tubelight, Hoor in Hindi Medium and Jaane De in Qarib Qarib Singlle.