Last month, the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC) said they were mulling a 2-year ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood after union minister Babul Supriyo objected to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's song in Welcome to New York.

And it looks like the ban has already been imposed as Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's name has apparently been omitted from Baaghi 2's recently released song O Sathi featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The song posted on the official YouTube channel of T-Series credits everyone including the music director and lyricist but Atif Aslam, the one who lent voice to the song, is not there in the list.

The credit snub irked many Atif Aslam fans.

Why the Hell The Singer name is not mentioned ? Singer name Nhi mention kr sakty to phr gaany b khud gaao ? really disappointed with this — Zeeshan Saeed (@Zeeshan0961) March 9, 2018

why don't you mentioned @itsaadee (atif aslam ) your movie is going to be super hit just becoz of his song , shame on you all.... — Saket_aadeez (@AadeezSaket) March 10, 2018

Why @itsaadee is not credited for o saathi song. Are you kidding, a legend singer @itsaadee is not being credited for his own song. Why? Huge Disappointment from Atif Aslam fans. Not excepted from @TSeries this type of behaviour..... pic.twitter.com/1No7iRODeL — Kaif fazal (@Kaiffazal) March 9, 2018

Why You all are not mention @itsaadee name in description.

By the way his voice is enough to create billion descriptions . @NGEMovies @TSeries @DishPatani @iTIGERSHROFF @ArkoPravo19 — AamirDehlawi (@BeingMohdAamir) March 9, 2018

However, other Twitter user vented out his frustation asking why Pakistani singers are again and again given chance to sing songs in Bollywood.

Why why again and again Pakistani singers? Don't we have talents in India? If sajid have that much money the give that all to martyr'sfamily — vijay vaniya (@vijay_vaniya) March 9, 2018

Why #Atifaslam is there if pak artist banned ?? Why ?? — Brahmbhatt Siddharth (@BrahmbhattSidd1) March 9, 2018

Atif Aslam has earlier lent his voice to songs like Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai, Main Agar in Tubelight, Hoor in Hindi Medium and Jaane De in Qarib Qarib Singlle.