Some of the most-anticipated events at IAAF World Championships are scheduled for Thursday, August 10 as we head into the fourth last day of the world meet.

India's Govindan Lakshman failed to qualify for the final of Men's 5000m on Wednesday, August 9, but his run that saw him set a new personal best of 13:35.69s came as a relief to fans in the country, who had seen Indian athletes falter in London over the last few days.

Can Neeraj Chopra impress?

There is much to look forward to on Thursday, as India's brightest medal hope Neeraj will be in action in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualification round.

The 19-year-old world junior champion has warmed up to his maiden World Championships with some impressive performances. In June 2017, Neeraj threw his season best of 85.63m meters at the Federation Cup Athletics tournament. The said timing is among the top-15 marks of 2017.

A month later, Neeraj smashed the meet record at Asian Athletics Championships and finished on the top step of the podium. Top-eight finishes at Diamond League meets in Paris and Monaco in the lead-up to the world meet should have boosted the young athlete's confidence.

Also in focus will be India's Davinder Singh Kang, who won the bronze at last month's Asian Championships. Notably, his season best of 84.57m is also among the top-20 of the season.

Who will be 200m champion of the post-Usain Bolt era?

Bolt won the 200m world title four times on the trot since 2009, but the Jamaican legend has not taken to track for the said distance in the ongoing edition. It is thus time to crown a new world champion and South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk is the favourite to win the title.

Van Niekerk, who is also touted to be Bolt's successor on the track, is bidding to become the first man since Michael Johnson in 1995 to score a 400m-200m double at World Championships.

The 25-year-old defended his world 400m title on Tuesday, August 8 with a 43.98s finish. He qualified for the 200m final after finishing third in the semi-final heat. He did not earn an automatic entry, but made the final with his timing of 20.28s, which made him the fastest third-place finisher.

Isaac Makwala is back!

Standing in van Niekerk's way is Makwala, who has the fastest timing (19.77s) this season. The Botswana sprinter missed the 400m final and the 200m heats as he fell victim to an outbreak of sickness that has affected quite a few in London.

However, after being declared fit, Makwala ran a time of 20.20 seconds in an individual time trial to qualify for the semi-final, in which he clocked 20.14s to make the final.

Schedule Day 7 - August 10

Event Round Date Women's 5000m Heats 6:30pm local/11pm IST Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A 7:05pm local/11:35pm IST Women's High Jump Qualification 7:10pm local/11:40pm IST Women's 800m Heats 7:25pm local/11:55pm IST Men's Triple Jump Final 8:20pm local/12:50am IST [August 11] Men's 1500m Heats 8:25pm local/12:55am IST [August 11] Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B 8:35pm local/1:05am IST [August 11] Women's 200m Semi-final 9:05pm local/1:35am IST [August 11] Women's 400m Hurdles Final 9:35pm local/2:05am IST [August 11] Men's 200m Final 9:52pm local/2:22am IST [August 11]

Live streaming and TV coverage information