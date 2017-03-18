The business end of the La Liga 2016-17 season is here and the battle between the El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona has stepped up. Sevilla too are catching up.

Zinedine Zidane's side do have a chance in lifting the title, but they have to be as consistent as ever. Real take on Athletic Club (Bilbao) in their 27th match of the season on Saturday to keep their hopes of a title win alive.

Los Blancos are on 62 points from 26 matches at the moment while Barca are on 60 points from 27 matches. Sevilla, meanwhile, are on 57 points from 27 matches.

"I don't know if victory is enough to all but win us the league because there are many games to go," said Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of the game.

Defenders Pepe, Raphael Varane and Fabio Coentrao are all injured, giving the table toppers a major defensive worry, but the likes of Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Nacho and the veteran Sergio Ramos can put that worries to ease.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, is returning from a two-match suspension following his red card against Las Palmas on March 1, and therefore, the revered BBC (Bale Benzema Cristiano) trio is available for the match.

Athletic Club (Bilbao) are currently seventh in the La Liga with 44 points from 27 matches.

Although they might be deemed underdogs, let's not forget that Athletic have won 10 and lost just once in their 13 La Liga matches at home this season.

Match schedule

Date: March 18

Time: 3:15 pm GMT (8:45 pm IST)

Venue: San Mames

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Six/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv.

UK: No telecast.

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect.

Spain: TV - beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana.

Live score: Twitter.