Asus ZenFone 4 line-up was recently spotted in leaked internal document that was tweeted by prolific tipster, Roland Quandt. The line-up showcased in the leaked document include the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4V, which have now been teased on Asus' official Facebook page.

Among the listed ZenFone 4 handsets, only the ZenFone 4 Max was recently unveiled in black, champagne gold and rose gold variants in Russia. The 4 Max has been reasonably priced at RUB 13,900 (Rs 15,000 roughly) despite being a feature-rich phone. Meanwhile, there is no word on its global release window.

Apart from the ZenFone 4 Max, four other Asus smartphones are expected to debut sometime in August. The ZenFone 4V is rumoured to launch in Europe in September while speculation is rife that it might actually debut in other regions just a bit earlier.

The teaser images published by Asus indicate that at least one of the four unannounced phones will be featuring a dual-camera setup. Latest rumours also suggest that some of these ZenFone 4 models might launch as carrier-specific variants with different names.

Asus is yet to disclose more details on the specs, price and availability of these phones. However, fresh rumours suggest that Asus could reveal more details on August 17 as ZenFone 4 smartphones are expected to start shipping on the specified date.