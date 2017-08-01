It's going to be a big month for Asus. The company has sent out invites to the press for a launch event on August 19. It is quite clear that the company will use this opportunity to unveil the long-rumoured Zenfone 4 at the SMX Convention center in Pasay.

Even though the launch event is taking place in Philippines, the Taiwanese tech titan is expected to reveal the global release details of its new Zenfone 4 series at the upcoming event. First of the Zenfone 4 series – the Zenfone 4 Max - was launched in Russia, and we expect to hear more about the phablet's international availability this month.

Besides the highly-anticipated Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Max, Asus is also rumoured to launch other variants of the new phone series. But there's no concrete evidence supporting that just yet.

Rumours are rife about three more Zenfone 4 variants, namely Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4V.

The head of marketing at Asus, Marcel Campos, seems too keen to hold off his excitement about the new phone launches. Campos has been sharing images shot using one of the Zenfone smartphones, trying to conceal the identity with a hashtag for "Zenfone X", The Verge spotted.

In all fairness, the shots seem pretty decent for a mid-range phone. But Asus is also expected to launch a Zenfone 4 Pro variant, which is expected to come with a dual 21-megapixel sensor and 2x optical zoom feature. It's not clear if Campos is using the Zenfone 4 Pro or another variant of the new series. Luckily, we won't have to wait much to find out.

Indian Express has put out the possible specifications of the new phones. The Zenfone 4 Pro is said to feature a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 gigs of RAM and 64GB storage. As for the Zenfone 4 Selfie, the smartphone will justify its title with a 16MP front shooter. Other features include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 626 chipset, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.