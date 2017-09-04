Someone at Asus India appears to be in big trouble after tweets from the company's official Twitter handle became the reason for a stream of jokes. While it seems like Asus' social media account was hacked, neither the company nor any hacker group has claimed responsibility for the tweets, which appeared to be of a personal nature.

The tweets posted by @ASUSIndia on Monday morning quickly prompted response from active followers, who were speculating between the account being hacked and an error from the social media manager. If it is the latter, then the social media expert better come up with a convincing justification on what went wrong.

In addition to the two possibilities, there's a third possible reason as well. Are the two jilted lover tweets from Asus' Twitter account part of a new campaign? It could be possible considering Asus UK was one of the first ones to respond to one of the jilted lover tweets posted by Asus India.

Asus Phillipines, on the other hand, shared a video to help Asus India feel better. Now that is just too much of a co-incidence.

You can be the judge of what's going on with Asus' official Twitter handle, which is still carrying the tweets.

Be it an error or an intentional move, Twitter showed no mercy in trolling Asus for its tweets. While the truth behind these tweets unfolds in snail pace, check out some hilarious responses from the active Twitter users.

