A new brown dwarf star — SDSS J0104+1535 — has been discovered by researchers and it weighs a whopping 90 times more than Jupiter.

This star is said to be the most massive brown dwarf ever discovered. It was spotted by an international team of astronomers, Space Daily reported.

This brown dwarf is located in the constellation Pisces, at a distance of 750-lightyears from Earth. It is believed to have been formed 10 billion years ago, and is made up of 99.99% hydrogen and helium, which makes it 250 times more pure than the Sun in composition.

Brown dwarfs are known to be as heavy as the largest gas giants and the lightest stars, also referred to as 'sub-stellar'.

"We really didn't expect to see brown dwarves this pure. Having found one though often suggests a much larger hitherto undiscovered population — I'd be very surprised if there aren't many more similar objects out there waiting to be found," Dr ZengHua Zhang of the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands said, as reported by Space Daily.

According to Dr Zhang's classified scheme, this brown dwarf has been defined as an L type ultra-sub dwarf, observed with the help of the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) Very Large Telescope (VLT) in the near-infrared spectrum.

These sub-stellar objects are also classified as M, T, L and Y; human eyes notice them in colours such as magenta, orange or red.

Various brown dwarfs like MOA-2007-BLG-192Lb, 2M1207b and 2MASS J044144b are believed to be orbited by planets, according to Science World Report.