British Luxury car maker Aston Martin is gearing up to unveil a range of new supercars at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. Ahead of the show, the Gaydon-based supercar maker has unveiled a special DB11 that highlights the customisation possibilities of in-house service Q by Aston Martin.

Christened as DB11 Q by Aston Martin, the special unit is finished with exclusive Zaffre Blue paint, paired with gloss, satin twill and forged carbon-fibre details including - front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, bonnet strakes and door mirrors. Inside, the upper and lower cabin environments are cloaked in swathes of Obsidian Black Semi-Aniline leather. Aston Martin has embossed Q logo on the headrest. The carbon-fibre wheel centres and engine cover add subtle touches while colour matched four-piece luggage set is also available.

The special-edition DB11 highlights the expanded range of customisation services offered by Q. The service offers a collection that includes exclusive paint and upholstery colours, material finishes and craft elements. This range from a unique leather quilt upholstery pattern to tinted wheel finishes that incorporate body-coloured blades to the diamond turned spokes, as well as the use of new wood and leather interior elements.

The DB11 is the most powerful and most efficient 'DB' production model in Aston Martin's history. It is powered by a newly developed 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine that generates 600bhp at 6,500rpm and a maximum torque of 700Nm from 1,500rpm. The engine is mated to ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to rear wheels. The DB11 need just 3.9 seconds to reach 100kmph from standstill before reaching top speed of 322kmph.

