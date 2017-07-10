India created history at the Asian Athletics Championships 2017 by scooping up the most number of gold medals and deservedly, topping the 45 country-list.
Call it getting lucky thanks to the likes of powerhouses Japan, Qatar and China fielding their 'B team' for the four-day athletics meet in Bhubaneswar, fact remains that the strong 95-member Indian contingent gave their best performance ever in the event's history.
The tally of 29 medals -- 12 golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes -- has broken every other previous record India held.
India's previous best was 22 overall medals (10 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze), bagged at the 1985 Jakarta edition.
Let us now look at the list of winners
GOLD
|Athlete
|Discipline
|Mohammad Anas
|Men's 400m race
|Ajay Kumar Saroj
|Men's 1500m race
|G Lakshmanan
|Men's 5000m race
|G Lakshmanan
|Men's 10000m race
|Kunju Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Mohammad Anas, Mohan Kumar, Sachin Roby
|Men's 4x400m relay
|Nirmala Sheoran
|Women's 400m race
|PU Chitra
|Women's 1500m race
|Sudha Singh
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|Debashree Mazumdar, M. R. Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, Nirmala Sheoran
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Manpreet Kaur
|Women's Shot Put
|Swapna Burman
|Women's Heptathlon
SILVER
|Athlete
|Discipline
|Arokia Rajiv
|Men's 400m race
|Gopi Thonakal
|Men's 10000m race
|Anu Raghavan
|Women's 400m hurdles
|Tejinder Pal Singh
|Men's shot put
|Nellickal V Neena
|Women's long jumo
BRONZE
|Athlete
|Discipline
|Jinson Johnson
|Men's 800m race
|Jabir MP
|Men's 400m hurdles
|Dutee Chand
|Women's 100m race
|Jisna Mathew
|Women's 400m race
|Sanjivani Jadhav
|Women's 5000m race
|Merlin Joseph, Himashree Roy, Srabani Nanda, Dutee Chand
|Women's 4x100m relay
|Vikas Gowda
|Men's Discus Throw
|Davinder Singh Kang
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Nayana James
|Women's Long Jump
|NV Sheena
|Women's Triple Jump
|Annu Rani
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Purnima Hembram
|Women's Heptathlon