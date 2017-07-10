India created history at the Asian Athletics Championships 2017 by scooping up the most number of gold medals and deservedly, topping the 45 country-list.

Call it getting lucky thanks to the likes of powerhouses Japan, Qatar and China fielding their 'B team' for the four-day athletics meet in Bhubaneswar, fact remains that the strong 95-member Indian contingent gave their best performance ever in the event's history.

The tally of 29 medals -- 12 golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes -- has broken every other previous record India held.

India's previous best was 22 overall medals (10 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze), bagged at the 1985 Jakarta edition.

Let us now look at the list of winners

GOLD

Athlete Discipline Mohammad Anas Men's 400m race Ajay Kumar Saroj Men's 1500m race G Lakshmanan Men's 5000m race G Lakshmanan Men's 10000m race Kunju Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Mohammad Anas, Mohan Kumar, Sachin Roby Men's 4x400m relay Nirmala Sheoran Women's 400m race PU Chitra Women's 1500m race Sudha Singh Women's 3000m steeplechase Debashree Mazumdar, M. R. Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, Nirmala Sheoran Women's 4x400m relay Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Manpreet Kaur Women's Shot Put Swapna Burman Women's Heptathlon

SILVER

Athlete Discipline Arokia Rajiv Men's 400m race Gopi Thonakal Men's 10000m race Anu Raghavan Women's 400m hurdles Tejinder Pal Singh Men's shot put Nellickal V Neena Women's long jumo

BRONZE