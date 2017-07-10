Children in war-torn Aleppo compete in local Olympics Close

India created history at the Asian Athletics Championships 2017 by scooping up the most number of gold medals and deservedly, topping the 45 country-list.

Call it getting lucky thanks to the likes of powerhouses Japan, Qatar and China fielding their 'B team' for the four-day athletics meet in Bhubaneswar, fact remains that the strong 95-member Indian contingent gave their best performance ever in the event's history.

The tally of 29 medals -- 12 golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes -- has broken every other previous record India held.

India's previous best was 22 overall medals (10 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze), bagged at the 1985 Jakarta edition.

Let us now look at the list of winners 

GOLD

Athlete Discipline
Mohammad Anas Men's 400m race
Ajay Kumar Saroj Men's 1500m race
G Lakshmanan Men's 5000m race
G Lakshmanan Men's 10000m race
Kunju Muhammed, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Mohammad Anas, Mohan Kumar, Sachin Roby Men's 4x400m relay
Nirmala Sheoran Women's 400m race
PU Chitra Women's 1500m race
Sudha Singh Women's 3000m steeplechase
Debashree Mazumdar, M. R. Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, Nirmala Sheoran Women's 4x400m relay
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw
Manpreet Kaur Women's Shot Put
Swapna Burman Women's Heptathlon

SILVER

Athlete Discipline
Arokia Rajiv Men's 400m race
Gopi Thonakal Men's 10000m race
Anu Raghavan Women's 400m hurdles
Tejinder Pal Singh Men's shot put
Nellickal V Neena Women's long jumo

BRONZE

Athlete Discipline
Jinson Johnson Men's 800m race
Jabir MP Men's 400m hurdles
Dutee Chand Women's 100m race
Jisna Mathew Women's 400m race
Sanjivani Jadhav Women's 5000m race
Merlin Joseph, Himashree Roy, Srabani Nanda, Dutee Chand Women's 4x100m relay
Vikas Gowda Men's Discus Throw
Davinder Singh Kang Men's Javelin Throw
Nayana James Women's Long Jump
NV Sheena Women's Triple Jump
Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw
Purnima Hembram Women's Heptathlon